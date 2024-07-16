PRODUCTION: Attila Vidnyánszky Shoots Adaptation of Famous Hungarian Novel Very Merry

BUDAPEST: The director of the Hungarian National Theater , Attila Vidnyánszky, is currently in production with Úri muri, megazisten!, an adaptation of Zsigmond Móricz’s famous 1928 novel Very Merry / Úri muri. The production of the film is supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ).

Zsigmond Móricz is one of the most influential writers of the 20th century Hungarian literature and Very Merry is one of his most famous novels. It tells the story of the gentries in rural Hungary who, having lost much of their possessions and influence, spend time on drinking and playing games.

The adaptation focuses on the tragedy of these men, while highlighting their virtues and love for the Hungarian land.

Major roles in the film will be played by Zsolt Trill, József Szarvas, Ádám Schnell, Nándor Berettyán and Sándor Berettyán.

Having previously directed a stage adaptation of Very Merry at the Debrecen Csokonai National Theater in 2008, Vidnyánszky is shooting from a script he wrote together with György Lukácsy.

The film is produced by Attila Csáki of Cameofilm. The budget of 2,683,678EUR / 1.054 billion HUF is covered entirely by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) through a production grant.

Úri muri, megazisten! is set to be released in the spring of 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cameofilm (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Attila Vidnyánszky

Screenwriters: György Lukácsy, Attila Vidnyánszky

Cinematographer: Márk Győri

Production designer: Viktória Horváth

Costume designer: Krisztina Berzsenyi

Composer: Tamás Szarka

Cast: Zsolt Trill, József Szarvas, Ádám Schnell, Nándor Berettyán, Sándor Berettyán, Hanga Martos, Nelli Szűcs, Viktória Tarpai, Jószef Varga, Attila Kristán, Péter Herczegh, József Rácz