PRODUCTION: Hungarian Director Márton István Szabó Preps Captain Noise

BUDAPEST: Young Hungarian director Márton István Szabó is currently prepping his debut feature Captain Noise / Zajkapitány, which is financially supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary’s Incubator Programme. A dazzling, underground story, both humorous and lyrical, for audiences between 20 and 70.

Captain Noise tells the story of 75-year-old DJ Pápai, whose hearing starts to chronically deteriorate. He has to prepare for the end of his musical career and, at the same time, to prolong his long lost youth by seeking solace among young musicians and Tinder dates. His situation gets even more complicated when he meets an old friend and his ex-wife.

Márton István Szabó and András Kocsányi penned the script, and Gábor Dióssi will play the main character.

„The questions of growing up, finding a balance between professional and family life, and aging with dignity are of great concern even to us, artists in our thirties as the retirement of our parents and masters and the long process of starting a career happen to coincide. To what extent are we responsible for our own destiny and loneliness? What can a relationship, friendship, real or adopted family give you in the course of a life rich in professional success? DJ Pápai is faced with all these questions at the same time, when it turns out that he will soon have to deal with early retirement duo the loss of his hearing,” Márton István Szabó told FNE.

The screenplay of the film was written under the support of the Incubator Programme, while the development and production are made by Inforg-M&M Film.

Mónika Mécs is the producer of the film. The budget of 345,411 EUR / 135 m HUF is supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary.

The shooting is planned to begin in the spring of 2025 and the film is set to be released in theatres in the first half of 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

Inforg-M&M Film (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Márton Szabó István

Screenwriters: Márton Szabó István, András Kocsányi

DoP: Zoltán Dévényi

Main cast: Gábor Dióssi