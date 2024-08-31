31-08-2024

The 20th Anniversary Edition of CineFest Miskolc IFF Ready to Take Off

    MISKOLC: Thirteen titles including January 2 by Zsófia Szilágy and Vulture’s Wake by Szabolcs Hajdu have been selected for the Feature Film Competition of the CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary from 6 to 14 September 2024.

    “When we created the festival, our dream was that CineFest would one day become the leading international film festival in the region. We've managed to achieve this goal with the quality of the film selection and the related programs that grow richer every year. This year, the competition programme will also be of comparable quality to the major European festivals, and the Hungarian premieres of the year’s most important films will take place at CineFest,” said festival director Tibor Bíró.

    The programme also includes CineDocs, East of Europe and CineNewWave, all in the official selection, as well as Open Eye, China Focus, CineClassics and Turkish Days, among others.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Anora (USA)
    Directed by Sean Baker

    Brief History of a Family (China, Denmark)
    Directed by Jianjie Lin

    Didi (USA)
    Directed by Sean Wang

    Dying (Germany)
    Directed by Matthias Glasner

    Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)
    Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

    Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Anna Buryachkova

    Girls Will Be Girls (India, France, USA, Norway)
    Directed by Shuchi Talati

    Gloria! (Italy, Switzerland)
    Directed by Margherita Vicario

    January 2 (Hungary)
    Directed by Zsófia Szilágy
    Produced by Poste Restante
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Venice Biennale College – Cinema

    Kinds of Kindness (Ireland, UK, USA, Greece)
    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

    La cocina (Mexico, USA)
    Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacio

    Loveable (Norway)
    Directed by Lilja Ingolfsdottir

    The Arctic Convoy (Norway)
    Directed by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken

    The Second Act (France)
    Directed by Quentin Dupieux

    The Substance (UK, USA, France)
    Directed by Coralie Fargeat

    Vulture’s Wake (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)
    Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
    Produced by Latokep-Production
    Coproduced by MPhilms, StarkSales Inc.
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

