The 20th Anniversary Edition of CineFest Miskolc IFF Ready to Take Off

MISKOLC: Thirteen titles including January 2 by Zsófia Szilágy and Vulture’s Wake by Szabolcs Hajdu have been selected for the Feature Film Competition of the CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival , which is celebrating its 20th anniversary from 6 to 14 September 2024.

“When we created the festival, our dream was that CineFest would one day become the leading international film festival in the region. We've managed to achieve this goal with the quality of the film selection and the related programs that grow richer every year. This year, the competition programme will also be of comparable quality to the major European festivals, and the Hungarian premieres of the year’s most important films will take place at CineFest,” said festival director Tibor Bíró.

The programme also includes CineDocs, East of Europe and CineNewWave, all in the official selection, as well as Open Eye, China Focus, CineClassics and Turkish Days, among others.

Feature Film Competition:

Anora (USA)

Directed by Sean Baker

Brief History of a Family (China, Denmark)

Directed by Jianjie Lin

Didi (USA)

Directed by Sean Wang

Dying (Germany)

Directed by Matthias Glasner

Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

Girls Will Be Girls (India, France, USA, Norway)

Directed by Shuchi Talati

Gloria! (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Margherita Vicario

January 2 (Hungary)

Directed by Zsófia Szilágy

Produced by Poste Restante

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Venice Biennale College – Cinema

Kinds of Kindness (Ireland, UK, USA, Greece)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

La cocina (Mexico, USA)

Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacio

Loveable (Norway)

Directed by Lilja Ingolfsdottir

The Arctic Convoy (Norway)

Directed by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken

The Second Act (France)

Directed by Quentin Dupieux

The Substance (UK, USA, France)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat

Vulture’s Wake (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)

Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu

Produced by Latokep-Production

Coproduced by MPhilms, StarkSales Inc.

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund