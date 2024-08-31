The 20th Anniversary Edition of CineFest Miskolc IFF Ready to Take Off

“When we created the festival, our dream was that CineFest would one day become the leading international film festival in the region. We've managed to achieve this goal with the quality of the film selection and the related programs that grow richer every year. This year, the competition programme will also be of comparable quality to the major European festivals, and the Hungarian premieres of the year’s most important films will take place at CineFest,” said festival director Tibor Bíró.
The programme also includes CineDocs, East of Europe and CineNewWave, all in the official selection, as well as Open Eye, China Focus, CineClassics and Turkish Days, among others.
Feature Film Competition:
Anora (USA)
Directed by Sean Baker
Brief History of a Family (China, Denmark)
Directed by Jianjie Lin
Didi (USA)
Directed by Sean Wang
Dying (Germany)
Directed by Matthias Glasner
Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)
Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)
Directed by Anna Buryachkova
Girls Will Be Girls (India, France, USA, Norway)
Directed by Shuchi Talati
Gloria! (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Margherita Vicario
January 2 (Hungary)
Directed by Zsófia Szilágy
Produced by Poste Restante
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Venice Biennale College – Cinema
Kinds of Kindness (Ireland, UK, USA, Greece)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
La cocina (Mexico, USA)
Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacio
Loveable (Norway)
Directed by Lilja Ingolfsdottir
The Arctic Convoy (Norway)
Directed by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
The Second Act (France)
Directed by Quentin Dupieux
The Substance (UK, USA, France)
Directed by Coralie Fargeat
Vulture’s Wake (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)
Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
Produced by Latokep-Production
Coproduced by MPhilms, StarkSales Inc.
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund