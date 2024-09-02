Now You See Me 3 Shoots in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The third instalment of Now You See Me series is currently shooting in Budapest as cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Morgan Freeman have been spotted in town.

As an official announcement of the shooting hasn’t been made in Hungary, local press is quoting social media where snapshots of the Hollywood stars have been proudly released. In one of them, Jesse Eisenberg was visiting a magic shop, in other Woody Harrelson was photographed on a tennis court, while a restaurant owner took a proud selfie with Morgan Freeman.

The story of a magicians' troupe known as the Four Horseman was first brought to screen in 2013, followed by a sequel in 2016.

The new instalment is shot in New York, Budapest and Paris, with the premiere set for 14 November 2025. The production will benefit from the 30% Hungarian cash rebate.

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman are reprising their roles, while Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike are new to the series. Secret Hideout and care producing.