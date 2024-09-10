Andrew Scott and Greta Lee to Star in Lili Horvát’s My Notes on Mars

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time by Lili Horvát

BUDAPEST: The first English-language film by Hungarian director Lili Horvát is a sci-fi romance starring Andrew Scott and Greta Lee. My Notes on Mars is due to shoot in Budapest and Vienna in the spring of 2025.

Hungary’s Poste Restante is producing the film in coproduction with Paris and London-based Paradise City, Amour Fou (Austria and Luxembourg), and Obala Art Centar (Bosnia and Herzegovina). The National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) is among the institutions backing the project.

The script written by Horvát follows a woman who disappears when hiking only to appear later, changed, while her husband is now trying to rekindle their relationship.

In 2020, Lili Horvát’s debut feature, Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time / Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre, produced by Poste Restante, was submitted as Hungary's candidate for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category.