BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) has distributed 6.1 m EUR / 6,300 m HUF to the production of nine feature films and long documentaries in 2024.

The biggest grant of approximately 7.13 m EUR / 2.8 billion HUF (received in two tranches) went to Operation Sámán by Dyga Zsombor, which started shooting in August 2024. The film produced by Szupermodern Stúdió Kft. is based on the 2021 evacuation by a group of Hungarian soldiers of more than 500 people from the invaded capital of Afghanistan.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.