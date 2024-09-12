FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Hungary Selects Semmelweis as Oscar Candidate

BUDAPEST: The biopic Semmelweis, Lajos Koltai’s return to directing after over 15 years, has been selected as Hungary’s contender for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film produced by Szupermodern Stúdió and supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) received six awards including for Best Feature Film and Best Director at the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival, held in Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi 2024 under a new name, MOZ.GO.

Semmelweis is also the domestic film with best admissions in Hungarian cinemas in the past five years.

The film follows Hungarian doctor Ignác Semmelweis, who in mid-19th century tries to overcome the childbed fever by going against the traditional theories. The 19th-century Vienna was brought to life in Budapest locations.

Lajos Koltai had been nominated as cinematographer for an Academy Award for Giuseppe Tornatore’s Malena in 2001.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.