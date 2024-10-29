Hungarian Film Incentive Extended for Six More Years

LOS ANGELES: At the very first “Made in Hungary” event held in Beverly Hills on 28 October 2024, Government Commissioner Csaba Kael presented the inaugural Best International Production Filmed in Hungary Award to Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, and announced the extension of Hungary’s film support scheme till 2030.

As the Hungarian film support scheme was set to expire at the end of 2024, the prolongation for another six years has been approved by the European Commission, aiming at a nearly three billion USD budget.

Hungary has reached 910 m USD direct annual film production spend, a massive fourfold increase in volume in the last five years.

“The year 2024 marks a significant milestone, the 20th anniversary of the Hungarian film support scheme that has not only transformed our film industry but has also elevated Hungary’s global presence and recognition. Over the past few years, films ‘Made in Hungary’ are consistently nominated for and honoured with the most prestigious awards, including the Oscars and the BAFTAs. Dune, Poor Things, The Brutalist and Maria were all crafted at Hungarian locations, with Hungarian pros and talents,” highlighted Government Commissioner for the Development of the Hungarian Film Industry Csaba Kael in Los Angeles, at the ‘Made in Hungary’ event held at Melrose Rooftop Theater in Beverly Hills.

The new Best International Production Filmed in Hungary Award, established by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), is designed to recognise an outstanding work which was produced in Hungary with the involvement of Hungarian professionals, and which has been released in American distribution or on television/streaming channels within 18 months prior to the event.

From 25 to 27 October 2024, the first edition of the Made in Hungary festival was organised at the Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills by the NFI in collaboration with the Liszt Institute New York. The festival screened seven Hungarian films and also gave awards.

