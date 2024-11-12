Romanian Documentary TATA Wins 2024 Verzió International Human Rights DFF

BUDAPEST: The Romanian production TATA directed by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc received the main award in the International Competition of the 21st Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , which ran in Budapest 6 – 13 November 2024,

Your Life without Me by Anna Rubi won the award for best film in the Hungarian Competition.

The festival, which has a new programming team, screened 60 films grouped in four competition categories, including for the first time a queer film category.

The closing film of the festival was Wishing on a Star by Péter Kerekes, a coproduction between Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

From 14 to 24 November 2024 the films will be available online on the festival’s streaming platform Verziótéka.

The Verzió Film Festival is organised by the nonprofit Verzió Film Foundation and the Blinken OSA Archivum, with primary support from the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Documentary Film Award:

TATA (Romania)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Special Award:

Silent Trees / Drzewa milczą (Poland, Germany, Denmark)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Best International Human Rights Documentary Award:

No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)

Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

International Human Rights Documentary Special Award:

Black Box Diaries (Japan, USA, UK)

Directed by Shiori Ito

Doc Future Competition:

Doc Future Award:

Songs from the Slow-burning Earth (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Olha Zurba

Special Award:

Balomania (Denmark, Spain)

Directed by Sissel Morell Dargis

Hungarian Competition:

Best Hungarian Film:

Your Life without Me / Az életed nélkülem (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Rubi

Special Award:

KIX (Hungary, France, Croatia)

Directed by Bálint Révész, Dávid Mikulán

We Are Here (Queer Film) Competition:

Best Queer Film:

Queendom (USA, France)

Directed by Agniia Galdanova

Special Prize:

Grand Prize (Croatia)

Directed by Anja Koprivšek