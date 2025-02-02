The Entertainment System Is Down Starts Shooting in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Ruben Östlund’s new satire The Entertainment System Is Down starring Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, Samantha Morton, Nicholas Braun, Vincent Lindon and Tobias Menzies has started shooting in Budapest. The production in Hungary involves Proton Cinema .

The film is expected to use the 30% Hungarian incentive scheme, which was extended in 2024 for a further six years.

The shooting is taking place mostly in a decommissioned airplane and it is set to wrap in May 2025.

The Entertainment System Is Down is produced by Plattform Produktion (Sweden), Essential Films (Germany) and Parisienne de Production (France), and coproduced by Film i Väst, Swedish Television and SF Studios (Sweden), Good Chaos and BBC Films (UK), ZDF/ARTE (Germany), ARTE France Cinema (France), Eye Eye Pictures (Norway), Paloma Productions (Denmark), in association with Proton Cinema (Hungary), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Cinema Inutile and Gold Rush Pictures (USA).