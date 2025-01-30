30-01-2025

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán Opens NFI New Film Studio Complex in Fót

    NFI Studio opening - battle scene NFI Studio opening - battle scene photo: NFI HU

    BUDAPEST: The new studio complex in Fót was opened on 30 January 2025 by a ceremony attended by the PM Viktor Orbán. The development of the studio was launched by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) in 2020.

    Thanks to the exemplary cooperation between the public and private sectors, the domestic studio capacity increased by 22% nationwide, creating new opportunities for the Hungarian film industry, according to the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

    The NFI Studio has been expanded by four new studios, now reaching a total of 10,000 square metres, 20,000 square metres of service space and 135,000 square metres of green space.

    Hungarian industry's annual volume has recently approached 1 billion USD, an amount that has increased fivefold since 2018, mainly as a result of developments in the film industry.

    The development of a new film production site began in Fót in 1980. Now, the studio complex has easily adaptable outdoor sets of the medieval and reformation-era city, weapons, props/equipment and costumes, and the largest outdoor pool on the European continent.

    Published in Hungary

