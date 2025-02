BUDAPEST: The inaugural Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum will be held on 28 March 2025 at the Toldi Cinema in Budapest, organised by the Friss Hús Short Film Festival with support from the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ).

Twelve projects will be chosen from among 53 projects that have been submitted across various categories, according to the NFI.

The selected participants will be trained by the Friss Hús Budapest International Short FF for a pitch programme at MiFA (10 – 13 June 2025), the film market of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (8 – 14 June 2025), where Hungary will be a guest of honour as it is celebrating 110 years of animation in 2025.