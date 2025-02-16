BOX OFFICE: Hungarian Films Break Records

BUDAPEST: Hungarian films have been dominating the national box office for weeks, marking a rare phenomenon in decades. In the third and fourth week of 2025, the top 3 was occupied entirely by Hungarian films.

The independent film Gone Running / Futni mentem directed by Gábor Herendi and produced by Vertigo Média has broken records for domestic films since 1990 and is currently topping the charts with 696,843 admissions and 4,277,633 EUR gross.The film was released by Vertigo Média on 21 November 2024.

It is followed by How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? directed by Dénes Orosz and produced by IKO with 626,706 admissions and 3,792,038 EUR gross. The film released by InterCom on 12 December 2024 was supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

Another notable milestone came on 16 January 2025 with the release of I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet directed by Nóra Lakos and produced by Véletlenül Film, JUNO11 and BIND, with 93,029 admissions and 515,041 EUR gross. The film’s success is particularly significant because it marks the return of domestic family films, a genre that has been largely absent for decades. I Accidentally Wrote a Book was also backed by the NFI.

In 2024, Hungary's cinema industry experienced a significant boost, with box office revenues reaching 58,402,717 EUR, marking an increase of about 4,970,092 EUR in comparison to the previous year. The top-grossing films of the past year were Deadpool & Wolverine (with 3,727,569 EUR gross), Inside Out 2 (with 2,126,782 EUR gross), Despicable Me 4 (with 1,799,702 EUR gross), Dune: Part Two (with 1,597,964 EUR gross), and Anyone but You (with 1,529,395 EUR gross).

Gone Running finished 2024 in 6th place in the general Top Ten, while How Could I Live Without You? came in 10th.