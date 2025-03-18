Laszlo Illes in Postproduction with U.S. Horror Film Ever After, Shot in Budapest

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director and writer Laszlo Illes is currently in postproduction with his horror film Ever After, which is an American production starring Bonnie Aarons, Michael Berryman, Kane Hodder, Mark Sheppard and Malcolm McDowell.

Co-written by Illes and Laszlo Krisztian Gera, Ever After offers a disturbing take on classic fairytales. The story follows a group of women on a bachelorette trip to a secluded cabin in the woods, where they’re hunted by killers who see themselves as twisted fairytale characters. With a mix of psychological horror and brutal violence, the film promises to deliver a fresh and terrifying experience.

The cast also includes young actors Maria De Sá, Lydia Pearl Pentz, Jasmine Sumner, Mégane Vermette and Lara Sas.

The score is composed by Academy Award-winning composer Joe Renzetti.

Illes produces the project alongside Roy McClurg, Fahd Habeeb, Jeremy Hirsch, and Marci Matthews. The film was independently financed and produced by Intergalactic Pictures and McClurg Productions.

Ever After was shot entirely in Hungary in June and October 2024, as well as in January 2025. The release is expected in the autumn of 2025. Worldwide sales will be handled by OneTwoThree Media.