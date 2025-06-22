NATPE Budapest 2025 Starts Today

BUDAPEST: Over 65 exhibitors and 300 buyers are taking part in NATPE Budapest , the most prominent global TV market focused on the CEE and EMEA regions, from 23 to 26 June 2025.

Pitch & Play LIVE! is back for its 9th edition, showcasing the CEE region’s most original and internationally promising format concepts.

The Advisory Board who shaped the programming of CEE's most trusted and effective content marketplace consists of: Gabor Balogh (independent consultant), Ralf Bartoleit, (CEO, bTV Media Group), Agata Borowiecka (TV Rights Acquisition Director, Telewizja Polsat), Alina Florea (international Television consultant),

Stella Litou (CEO, CME Adria CEO, Pro Plus President, Management Board, RTL Croatia. Irina Panfilova( SVP, Distribution & Networks CEE & RUCIS, Sony Pictures Entertainment), Iwona Pilgrim (Executive Director, Regional TV Licensing, CEE, Paramount Global Content Distribution), Balázs Szabó, Chief Content Management Officer, RTL Hungary, and Andrea Zaras (Head, Content Management, TV2Media Group).

Click HERE to see the list of buyers, HERE for the exhibitors and sponsors, and HERE for the agenda.