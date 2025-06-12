Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum at Annecy: Q&A with Producer Orsolya Sipos

ANNECY: FNE spoke to Hungarian producer Orsolya Sipos about Kati Glaser's upcoming 60-minute animated TV special Three Wishes / Három kívánság, which is a participant in the Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum at the Annecy International Animation Festival (8 – 14 June 2025). The project is a coproduction between Hungary, Czech Republic and Latvia.

Leo, a tough 10-year-old, and his best friends Dia and Juli are excited for Christmas. But the holidays aren't magical for everyone; tensions rise, arguments break out, and there’s not even any snow. In their bathtub, a Christmas carp like a fairy tale goldfish grants them three wishes. Their first wish brings endless snow, burying their apartment building. Overwhelmed by the chaos, they wish Christmas would disappear, and suddenly, it does. No one remembers it but them. Regretting their wish, the kids realise they must bring Christmas back. At first, they thought the perfect holiday meant gifts, feasts, and no school. But in a world without Christmas, they learn it's really about love, care, and being together.

Three Wishes is produced by the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME Anim), Orsolya Sipos through Salto Fims, Anna Vasova through the Czech13ka and Sabine Andersone through Latvian AtomArt.

Hungarian animation celebrates 111th year in 2025.

FNE: Tell us about the project you are pitching in Annecy!

Orsolya Sipos: We’re thrilled to present our upcoming 60-minute animated TV special Three Wishes directed by Kati Glaser, a heartwarming and magical holiday story for children aged 6 and up. The story follows three close friends who accidentally wish Christmas away and must find a way to bring it back, not through magic, but by rediscovering its true meaning.

The special blends 2D drawing animation with digital cut-out, and object animation, creating a visually rich, textured world that feels both nostalgic and fresh. It's a humorous, emotional, and visually imaginative story about friendship, empathy, and the deeper values behind celebration, told in a way that’s accessible and engaging for today’s kids.

FNE: How important is the support of the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) for your project and for Hungarian animation?

Orsolya Sipos: The support of the National Film Institute – Hungary is not only vital for this project but for the sustainability and visibility of Hungarian animation as a whole. Hungary has a strong tradition in animation, and institutions like NFI are crucial in helping local talent reach international platforms, both creatively and financially.

For our project, their support provides the foundation that allows us to take artistic risks, to maintain high production values, and to develop original stories that resonate beyond our borders. Without this kind of backing, it’s incredibly difficult for independent studios to compete on the global stage.

FNE: What is the difference in how you approach TV and web series as compared to a long animated film?

Orsolya Sipos: The primary difference lies in structure, pacing, and audience engagement. With a feature, we build a long-form emotional arc and have more time to deepen character development and explore visual metaphors. It’s a more cinematic experience.

In contrast, TV and web series require tighter storytelling and quicker emotional payoffs. You’re often working with serialised plots or episodic formats that need to deliver a satisfying experience in smaller chunks.

This TV special lands somewhere in between; it allows us the richness of feature storytelling, but within a runtime and format that is ideal for broadcasting and holiday programming.

FNE: Animation production is a marathon; it often takes many years to produce an animated film or series. How long will your project take, and how do animators keep going over the long haul to the finish line?

Orsolya Sipos: From development to final delivery, this project will take approximately 24–30 months. That includes script development, visual design, animatic, full animation production, postproduction, and sound.

Staying motivated over such a long period is a challenge, but also part of the magic of animation. Our team stays energised through a combination of collaboration, creative milestones, and a shared belief in the story we’re telling. Also, working in mixed techniques brings a lot of variety to the production process, which helps keep the work dynamic and inspiring.

FNE: How important is finding international coproducers for your project?

Orsolya Sipos: International coproduction is key, not only for financial sustainability but also for creative and cultural exchange. This story has a strong Central European flavour, but its themes, such as rediscovering of the spirit of Christmas, are universally relatable.

By working with international partners we can enrich the storytelling, widen our distribution opportunities, and bring the project to life at a quality level that meets global expectations. It also ensures the project is more visible on the international market, both in terms of festivals and broadcast sales.

We’re actively looking for partners who share our creative vision and who are excited about telling meaningful, emotionally grounded stories to young audiences.