Upcoming World Premiere for Hungarian Big Budget Epic1242 – Gateway to the West

BUDAPEST: 1242 – Gateway to the West, the high budget historical film directed by Péter Soós and produced by Kornél Sipos through 1242 – Nyugat kapujában produkció , will have its world premiere on 2 October 2025 in Budapest. With a budget of 9.5m EUR / 3.7b HUF, it is one of the most expensive historical films supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ). It also benefited from the local 30% cash rebate scheme .

The story is set during the Mongol invasion in 1242, when the armies of the Mongol Empire, led by Batu Khan, reached the borders of Europe. The script written by Áron Horváth and Joan Lane tells the fateful historical events in which faith, power, and survival clashed.

The preparation for the film took a long time, and the production was delayed several times. Finally, the filming started on 16 November 2022 and was completed in February 2023. It took place at picturesque locations in Hungary, such as the Visegrád Castle, Szilvásvárad, the Cistercian Abbey in Bélapátfalva and a medieval church in Ócsa, as well as at the NFI Studio in Fót.

The premiere was postponed several times due to the COVID – 19 pandemic, the financing difficulties, and the unexpected death of actor Ray Stevenson, who played an important role in the production, in May 2023.

Most of the budget, 6.4 m EUR / 2.5b HUF, was covered by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), while the rest was funded by the coproduction partners Gateway West (UK) and Semoon Studio (Mongolia), as well as from private investments.

Galloping Entertainment is handling international sales. Pannonia Entertainment will distribute the film in Hungary.

Click here to see the first trailer of the film.

Production Information:

Producer:

1242 - Nyugat kapujában produkció (Hungary)

Coproducers:

Gateway West (UK)

Semoon Studio (Mongolia)



Credits:

Director: Péter Soós

Scriptwriters: Áron Horváth, Joan Lane

Co-writers: Péter Soós, Kornél Sipos, István Mészáros

DoP: Isvtán Balázs Balázs

Editor: Kant Pan, Viki Voga

Production designer: Zsuzsanna Borvendég

Costume designer: Györgyi Szakács, Batbileg Lkhagvasuren

Music: Arthur Valentin Grósz

Sound design: Glenn Freemantle, Richard Pryke

Casting director: Gillien Hawser

Cast: Cast: Bold Choimbol, Jeremy Newmark Jones, Ray Stevenson, Neil Stuke, David Schofield, Eric Roberts, Michael Ironside, Tserenbold Tsegmid, Barslkhagva Barsa, Battur P., BayarbatMishigdorj, Genevieve Florence, Tam Williams, András Stohl, Farid Elouardi, Zsolt László, László Mátray, András Stohl, Ray Stevenson, Gombo Zoboot, Gergő Németh, Battogtokh Ravdan, Réka Juhász, György Bajomi Nagy, László L. Simon, Gusztáv Dietz, Riána Emma Bella