Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend Starts Selling

BUDAPEST: Films Boutique has sold Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend to several key territories. The film premiered in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival 2025, where it won six awards. The German/French/British/Hungarian coproduction is scheduled to be released in cinemas across Europe in the first half of 2026. It will be distributed in Hungary by Mozinet .

Among the distributors that have acquired the film are September Film (Benelux), Mimosa Films (Japan), Movies Inspired (Italy), KMBO (France), Pandora (Germany), Filmcoopi (Switzerland), Filmin (Spain), Gutek Film (Poland), Andamiro Films (South Korea), Hi Gloss Entertainment (Australia/New Zealand), Leopardo Filmes (Portugal), Bad Unicorn (Romania), Kino Aljansas (Baltics) and MCF Megacom (Ex-Yugoslavia).

Golden Bear-winner and Oscar-nominated director Ildikó Enyedi draws sensitive and philosophical parallels between plants and humans in Silent Friend. The story of the film is centered around a lonely old tree standing in a botanical garden, observing and telling stories about humans.

The film stars Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Léa Seydoux, and Luna Wedler.

In Venice, the film received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress - Luna Wedler, the FIPRESCI Prize for a film in the Competition, the Green Drop Award, the CinemaSarà Award, the Edipo Re Award, and the Interfilm Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue.

Silent Friend was produced by Pandora Film, Galatée Films, and Radiance Films, with Mónika Mécs of Inforg-M&M Film as lead producer on the Hungarian side, in coproduction with ZDF/ARTE, and ARTE France Cinema, with the support of the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), NRW, FFA, BKM, Hessen Film, MOIN, the French CNC, and Eurimages.