Premiere of New Amadeus Miniseries Filmed on Locations in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Creator and screenwriter Joe Barton’s Amadeus premiered on 21 December 2025 on Sky Atlantic. The five-episode historical miniseries is a new adaptation of Peter Schaffer’s 1979 stage play. The miniseries was shot in Budapest and other locations in Hungary, between May and September 2024, substituting for 18th century Vienna. It benefited from Hungary’s 30% tax rebate.

The production recreates late 18th-century Vienna by using Hungary’s historic buildings. Budapest has become a popular filming location because its grand architecture can represent many different places. For this adaptation, scenes were filmed at well-known sites such as the Castle Quarter and St Stephen’s Basilica. Other locations in Budapest include the Hungarian State Opera and the Operetta Theatre, both famous for their elegant interiors and chandeliers. Beside Budapest, other shooting locations include Sopron, Szentendre and the Esterházy Castle in Fertőd.

Local production services were provided by Budapest based Mid Atlantic Films.

Zsolt Molnár, the supervising location manager based in Budapest, explained that the production originally planned to shoot in Vienna. However, logistical obstacles ultimately redirected the team to Hungary, where more flexible regulations allow for faster permit approvals and access to a wide range of classic architectural locations free from modern visual distractions.

The series presents a fictionalised portrayal of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, played by Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany, with Gabrielle Creevy starring as Mozart’s wife, Constanze.

Amadeus is produced by Two Cities Television (part of STV Studios) in association with Sky Studios. Michael Jackson and Stephen Wright are executive producers for Two Cities Television. The series executive producer is John Griffin, while Julian Farino and Alice Seabright serve as directors. Joe Barton, Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany and Julian Farino also serve as executive producers.