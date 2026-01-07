Record Year for Hungarian Film Industry in 2025

BUDAPEST: Hungarian films produced with the support of the National Film Institute ( NFI ) exceeded 2 billion HUF (5.1m EUR) in revenue and 1 million viewers in cinemas in 2025. Hungarian filmmakers were awarded more than 50 prestigious festival awards at international film festivals around the world. At the Venice Film Festival, two Hungarian coproductions supported by the NFI were included in the competition programme which was unprecedented.

Hungarian films and TV series ended 2025 with record revenues and viewership. Films produced with the support of NFI generated 2.282 billion HUF (5.8m EUR) in revenue and attracted 1,069,254 viewers in Hungarian cinemas, which is almost double last year's admissions.

How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? released in December 2024, broke a four-decade-old record with more than a million admissions domestically, screening for an unprecedented for 53 weeks in Hungarian cinemas. Produced by IKO Productions (HU), producer: Attila Kirády.

Rise of the Raven / Hunyadi, produced as a European coproduction, became the most-watched television series in Hungary, with an average of 1 million viewers per episode. Since its premiere in March, it has been distributed in 10 other countries, from Slovakia to Israel, Germany to Canada, on television channels, streaming platforms, and international festivals alike. The Hungarian minority coproduction Rise of the Raven / Hunyadi produced by Robert Lantos the series financed by the National Film Institute – Hungary with 28.3 m EUR. Rise of the Raven is produced by Serendipity Point Films (Canada), Twin Media and HG Media (Hungary), MR Film (Austria) and Beta Film (Germany). Hungary’s TV2 is coproducing together with Austrian ORF.

I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet by Nóra Lakos, released in January, has become the most successful Hungarian youth film since the fall of communism, with more than 160,000 viewers in Hungarian cinemas. It has also been screened at festivals around the world, winning a total of 30 awards since its premiere. Producer by JUNO 11 Pictures (HU), producers: Claudia Sümeghy, Tamás Yvan Topolánszky in coproduction with Squirrel Film (HU) producer: Nóra Lakos and BIND (NL), producers: Maaike Neve, Joram Willink

Films supported by NFI won awards at more than 50 prestigious international festivals in 2025. Two Hungarian films were featured in the competition programme at the Venice Film Festival: László Nemes's Orphan / Árva and Ildikó Enyedi's Silent Friend / Csendes barát. The latter won a total of six awards at Venice, including the FIPRESCI Prize for Best Film in Competition, as voted by international film critics, and has since received numerous accolades worldwide. László Nemes's Orphan / Árva a coproduction between Hungary, UK, France, and Germany, was produced by Pioneer Productions, (HU) Good Chaos, Mid March Media, and AR Content, in coproduction with Lumen, and Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion. The National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media and AR Content alongside the Global Screen Fund, CNC, and FFA backed the project.

Ildikó Enyedi's Silent Friend / Csendes barát (Germany, France, Hungary) produced by Pandora Film GmbH and coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages

In 2025, in addition to 11 feature films supported by NFI, 37 television productions premiered, including TV films and series. In 2025, 69 film projects received production support, including feature films, television films, series, documentaries, short films, and animations. NFI provided a total of more than 13 billion HUF (33.5m EUR) in support for script development, film production, distribution, festival appearances, and other film events.