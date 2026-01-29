Budapest International Documentary Festival 2026 Underway in Hungary

The programme includes 60 documentaries and 250 screenings, and the audience will have the opportunity to meet in person Oscar, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, Toronto IFF, and IDFA award-winning filmmakers.
Katalin Bársony's I Saw a 'Suno', which debuted at the Sarajevo Film Festival, is screening in the official competition programme, whose 33 films are grouped in five thematic programmes: In Your Hands – The Future of Knowledge, In Your Hands – The Future of Justice, In Your Hands – The Future of Your Family, In Your Hands – The Future of Your Relationship, and In Your Hands – The Future of the World.
This year’s slogan of the festival is “Your Future’s Film Is Already Rolling”.
The Budapest International Documentary Festival is supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI).
International Competition:
In Your Hands – The Future of Knowledge:
Connected (UK)
Directed by Vera Krichevskaya
Mr. Nobody against Putin (Czech Republic, Denmark)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel “Pasha” Talankin
Writing Hawa / La vie de Hawa (France)
Directed by Najiba Noori, Rasul Noori
The Shadow Scholars (UK)
Directed by Eloise King
Agatha's Almanac (Canada)
Directed by Amalie Atkins
Change my Mind / Velký vlastenecký výlet (Czech Republic)
Directed by Robin Kvapil
Timestamp (France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ukraine)
Directed by Kateryna Gornostai
In Your Hands – The Future of Justice:
Natchez (USA)
Directed by Suzannah Herbert
The Bibi Files (USA)
Directed by Alexis Bloom
The Town that Drove Away (Poland)
Directed by Natalia Pietsch, Grzegorz Piekarski
I, Poppy (France, India)
Directed by Vivek Chaudhary
Love+War (USA)
Directed by Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
The Promise (the Netherlands)
Directed by Daan Veldhuizen
80 Angry Journalists (Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Norway)
Directed by András Földes, Anna Kis
In Your Hands – The Future of Your Family:
We, the Inheritors / Wir Erben (Switzerland)
Directed by Simon Baumann
Child of Dust / Dziecko z pyłu (Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Weronika Mliczewska
Welded Together (Belgium)
Directed by Anastasiya Miroshnichenko
To the West, in Zapata / Al Oeste, En Zapata (Cuba)
Directed by David Bim
Nansie (Australia)
Directed by Anna Trichet
I Saw a 'Suno' / Suno Dikhlem (Hungary)
Directed by Katalin Bársony
In Your Hands – The Future of Your Relationship:
The Dating Game (Norway)
Directed by Violet Du Feng
Better Go Mad in the Wild / Radejizešílet v divočine (Czech Republic)
Directed by Miro Remo
Reward for the Rain / Jutalomaz Esőért (Hungary)
Directed by Barbara Bernáth
North South Man Woman (Republic of Korea, Latvia, Norway)
Directed by Sun Kim, Morten Traavik
Orna and Ella (Israel)
Directed by Tomer Heymann
Love Hurts (Romania)
Directed by Alexandru Mavrodineanu
Double Trouble / Kumotry (Germany)
Directed by Emilia Sniegoska
In Your Hands – The Future of the World:
The Day Iceland Stood Still (Iceland)
Directed by Pamela Hogan
Facing War (Norway)
Directed by Tommy Gulliksen
Girls & Gods (Austria)
Directed by Arash T. Riahi, Verena Soltiz
The Eukrainian (Belgium, France, Sweden, Ukraine)
Directed by Viktor Nordenskiöld
The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue (Canada)
Directed by Barry Avrich
The Mission (Palestine)
Directed by Mike Lerner