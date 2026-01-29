Budapest International Documentary Festival 2026 Underway in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The 12th Budapest International Documentary Festival ( BIDF ) is currently held (24 January - 1 February 2026) in Budapest and also in Békéscsaba, Debrecen, Eger, Győr, Jászberény, Kecskemét, Pécs, Sopron, Szeged, Székesfehérvár, Szombathely, and Veszprém.

The programme includes 60 documentaries and 250 screenings, and the audience will have the opportunity to meet in person Oscar, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, Toronto IFF, and IDFA award-winning filmmakers.

Katalin Bársony's I Saw a 'Suno', which debuted at the Sarajevo Film Festival, is screening in the official competition programme, whose 33 films are grouped in five thematic programmes: In Your Hands – The Future of Knowledge, In Your Hands – The Future of Justice, In Your Hands – The Future of Your Family, In Your Hands – The Future of Your Relationship, and In Your Hands – The Future of the World.

This year’s slogan of the festival is “Your Future’s Film Is Already Rolling”.

The Budapest International Documentary Festival is supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI).

International Competition:

In Your Hands – The Future of Knowledge:

Connected (UK)

Directed by Vera Krichevskaya

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Czech Republic, Denmark)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel “Pasha” Talankin

Writing Hawa / La vie de Hawa (France)

Directed by Najiba Noori, Rasul Noori

The Shadow Scholars (UK)

Directed by Eloise King

Agatha's Almanac (Canada)

Directed by Amalie Atkins

Change my Mind / Velký vlastenecký výlet (Czech Republic)

Directed by Robin Kvapil

Timestamp (France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ukraine)

Directed by Kateryna Gornostai

In Your Hands – The Future of Justice:

Natchez (USA)

Directed by Suzannah Herbert

The Bibi Files (USA)

Directed by Alexis Bloom

The Town that Drove Away (Poland)

Directed by Natalia Pietsch, Grzegorz Piekarski

I, Poppy (France, India)

Directed by Vivek Chaudhary

Love+War (USA)

Directed by Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

The Promise (the Netherlands)

Directed by Daan Veldhuizen

80 Angry Journalists (Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Norway)

Directed by András Földes, Anna Kis

In Your Hands – The Future of Your Family:

We, the Inheritors / Wir Erben (Switzerland)

Directed by Simon Baumann

Child of Dust / Dziecko z pyłu (Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Weronika Mliczewska

Welded Together (Belgium)

Directed by Anastasiya Miroshnichenko

To the West, in Zapata / Al Oeste, En Zapata (Cuba)

Directed by David Bim

Nansie (Australia)

Directed by Anna Trichet

I Saw a 'Suno' / Suno Dikhlem (Hungary)

Directed by Katalin Bársony

In Your Hands – The Future of Your Relationship:

The Dating Game (Norway)

Directed by Violet Du Feng

Better Go Mad in the Wild / Radejizešílet v divočine (Czech Republic)

Directed by Miro Remo

Reward for the Rain / Jutalomaz Esőért (Hungary)

Directed by Barbara Bernáth

North South Man Woman (Republic of Korea, Latvia, Norway)

Directed by Sun Kim, Morten Traavik

Orna and Ella (Israel)

Directed by Tomer Heymann

Love Hurts (Romania)

Directed by Alexandru Mavrodineanu

Double Trouble / Kumotry (Germany)

Directed by Emilia Sniegoska

In Your Hands – The Future of the World:

The Day Iceland Stood Still (Iceland)

Directed by Pamela Hogan

Facing War (Norway)

Directed by Tommy Gulliksen

Girls & Gods (Austria)

Directed by Arash T. Riahi, Verena Soltiz

The Eukrainian (Belgium, France, Sweden, Ukraine)

Directed by Viktor Nordenskiöld

The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue (Canada)

Directed by Barry Avrich

The Mission (Palestine)

Directed by Mike Lerner