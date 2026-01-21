Ron Howard’s Alone at Dawn Shoots in Hungary, Starring Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway

BUDAPEST: Acclaimed American director Ron Howard is shooting his upcoming military drama Alone at Dawn in Hungary, benefitting from the local 30% tax rebate . The Amazon MGM Studios film starring Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway is serviced in Hungary by Mid Atlantic Films .

Set during the Afghanistan war, Alone at Dawn tells the true story of the Battle of Takur Gheri on 4 March 2002, during which American soldier John Chapman sacrificed himself to save 23 of his comrades. The script is adapted from the 2019 book of the same name by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz. Chapman is played by Adam Driver, and Anne Hathaway appears in a prominent role in the film. Betty Gilpin, Jon Bass, Rohan Campbell, and Devon Bostick have supporting roles.

According to a previous announcement by the Budapest-based production service company Mid Atlantic Films, the shooting takes place in Budapest and the vicinity of Székesfehérvár, more specifically in the Szár-hegy quarry, which provides an excellent setting for scenes evoking a wartime environment. The location has been transformed into a large-scale combat environment replicating the rugged, mountainous terrain of Afghanistan, enabling the staging of complex action sequences featuring explosions, live gunfire effects, and detailed military choreography.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, the feature film began principal photography in Hungary on 10 November 2025, and it is now scheduled to continue filming through 11 February 2026, extending the production beyond its originally planned November–December 2025 schedule.

The script of the film was written by Michael Russell Gunn, Erin Cressida Wilson and Amy Herzog, and Salvatore Totino is the cinematographer. The production companies behind the film are Thruline, Hideaway, and Imagine Entertainment. Amazon MGM Studios is distributing it.