MK2 Films Picks Up Kornel Mundruczó’s At the Sea

Co-written by Mundruczó together with Kata Wéber and starring Amy Adams, At the Sea follows a woman who is trying to rebuild her life after a drunk-driving accident, followed by a rehab admission. At her family’s Cape Cod house, sobriety forces her to confront buried trauma and the terrifying question of who she is without her career that once justified her self-destruction.
Amy Adams is joined by Murray Bartlett, Chloe East, Brett Goldstein, Dan Levy, Jenny Slate and Rainn Wilson.
The U.S./Hungarian film is produced by Alexander Rodnyansky through AR Content, Ryder Picture Company, Mundruczó through his Hungarian outlet Proton Cinema, and Hammerstone Studios. Viktória Petrányi, Zsofi Oblath, Kata Wéber are among the executive producers.