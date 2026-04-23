Mediterrane Film Festival 2026 Announces Dates and New Features

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission proudly announces the return of the Mediterrane Film Festival for its fourth edition, taking place between 21 and 28 June 2026 across Valletta and a number of Malta’s most iconic locations.

Building on the strong momentum of previous editions, the 2026 Festival will expand both in scale and ambition, offering a richer programme of screenings, industry engagement, and cultural experiences that position Malta as a dynamic hub for international filmmaking.

Led by Festival Director Pierre Agius and Festival Curator Mark Adams, the 2026 edition will expand its film programme from three to five strands:

Big Screen Competition: A celebration of the best of mainstream cinema, bringing bold cinematic visions to the big screen and featuring filmmaking talent, both established and new, from around the globe.

Mediterranean Competition: Focusing on new cinema from the broad Mediterranean region, the competition shines the spotlight on local stories and talent, celebrating the diversity and ambition of filmmakers and stories from the region.

Mare Nostrum: In the Roman Empire, ‘Mare Nostrum’ was a term that referred to the Mediterranean Sea, meaning "Our Sea" in Latin. The section focuses on films with an environmental message.

Best of the World: A showcase bringing exciting new cinema from around the world to Malta, embracing a broad variety of genres and styles it is a chance to revel in vibrant and exciting new films.

Malta Focus: A chance for guests from outside Malta as well as local film-goers to dip into local films – shorts and features – that display the skills and ambition of local filmmakers.

The 2026 Festival will be anchored by the theme “Beyond Together”, a reflection of Malta’s growing role as a connector between cultures, industries, and creative talent. In addition to public screenings, the festival brings back its prestigious industry strand, this year housed at an iconic location in Valletta, offering panel discussions and masterclasses from notable industry figures.

The 2026 Golden Bee Awards have also been increased.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said, “The Mediterrane Film Festival continues to grow as a platform that connects Malta to the global film industry. Furthermore, it continues to reflect Malta’s long-term vision for film infrastructure, including the development of the Land–Sea Super Stage. With the 2026 edition, we are not only expanding the Festival’s programme, but strengthening its role as a meeting point for talent, ideas, and opportunity. ‘Beyond Together’ reflects exactly where we are heading - building partnerships, attracting productions, and positioning Malta as a serious and competitive player in the international film landscape.”

Click HERE for the press release.