FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Hungarian/French Short Animated Film Adgwa-Ata Selected for Critics’ Week

This Hungarian/French coproduction backed by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) was also selected for the competition programme of the upcoming edition of the Annecy Festival in June 2026.

The 15-minute 2D computer animation was produced by Boddah (Hungary) in coproduction with Avec Ou Sans Vous and XBO Films (France).

“I started developing the film in 2023, starting from my sketchbook drawings. At one time, I drew a lot of Amazon tribes living in the jungle, and I wanted to come up with an exciting initiation ceremony that would fit them. In the film, the three girls have to throw themselves into the unknown alone, so that they can grow up, face their fears, and tame them, and return as members of the tribe. This film was also an initiation ceremony for me, this is my first solo directorial work, and I also experienced the emotional states that the characters experience when they encounter giant snakes in the dark,” Zsuzsanna Kreif said in a press release issued by NFI.