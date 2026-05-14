FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Laszlo Nemes’ Moulin to Premiere in Official Competition on 17 May

CANNES: Oscar winning László Nemes’ Moulin, a French production shot in Hungary and postproduced by NFI Filmlab, will have its world premiere in the Official Competition of the 79th Cannes Festival on 17 May 2026. Outfit 193 is handling the sales.

The film was serviced in Hungary by Pioneer and used the local cash rebates.

“It is with an immense pride that I’m bringing to the cinema the tragic and epic story of Jean Moulin, the great humanist resistant of WWII. Facing unspeakable evil with the greatest – and unsuspected – resolve a human being can ever hope for, Jean Moulin’s story reverberates until today. I’m confident that contemporary audiences, near and far, will attach themselves to a man who embodies civilisation against barbarism”, Laszlo Nemes said in a statement.

Shot on 35 mm film by Nemes’ frequent collaborator, cinematographer Mátyás Erdély, Moulin stars Gilles Lellouche and Lars Eidinger, accompanied by Christian Harting, Félix Lefebvre, and Hortense Quentin de Gromard.

The development of the negative, the grading, and the production of positive prints were all carried out by the NFI Filmlab team using an innovative ‘bleach bypass’ process. Senior colorist László Kovács and his team worked on the film for over six months, according to the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

Led by Viktória Sovák, NFI Filmlab has contributed to several internationally acclaimed film successes in recent years through the application of special techniques, including Poor Things, The Brutalist, Maria, and Silent Friend.

Moulin is produced by Alain Goldman on behalf of Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films, in coproduction with TF1 Films Production.

The project was showcased at the Cannes Film Market 2025.