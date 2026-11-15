GRANTS: Hungary Announces Additional Grants

BUDAPEST: Two projects received production support from the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) this autumn, as NFI has halted its regular grants contests when the new government was approved and till a new CEO of NFI will be annouced.

The Swiss/Hungarian coproduction The Glass House / Das Glashaus, directed by Peter Luisi and coproduced in Hungary by Laokoon Filmgroup, received 160,000 EUR / 57.45 m HUF production support on 19 September 2026, and on 16 October 2026, NFI gave away 82,000 EUR / 30 m HUF as de minimis production support to the television documentary Fischer Ádám: beszélgetés 7 tételben, directed by András Kroó and produced by TRION film Productions.

NFI announced in April 2026, that it would no longer make decisions involving long-term financial obligations, but would at the same time take the necessary measures to help the continuous and smooth operation of the Hungarian film industry during the transitional period from the previous to the next management.

A new CEO of the NFI is expected to be announced soon.