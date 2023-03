RIGA: Sony Pictures International Productions has optioned remake rights to the Latvian comedy Accidental Santa / Circenīša Ziemassvētki, written and directed by Aigars Grauba. The rights include North America, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Mexico and Brazil.

The Christmas comedy produced by Film Studio Grauba was released in Lavia by Baltic Content Media in December 2022. The main characters are played by Kaspars Karklins, Janis Vimba, Inga Tropa, Jekabs Reinis and Marija Grauba.

The sales and remake rights for the film are managed by London-based Canoe Film.