FESTIVALS: Riga IFF 2023 Opens Submissions for Its Four Competition Sections

RIGA: The 10th edition of the Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF ) has opened submissions for its four competition sections: Feature film competition (for films from the Baltic Sea region and the Nordic countries), International short film competition, Latvian short film competition and Baltic music videos competition.

The deadline to submit international short films is 31 May, but other entries can be submitted until 30 June 2023.

All competitions are open to submissions with no restrictions on format (narrative, documentary, animation, hybrid etc.) or genre. Click HERE for more information about the regulations.

RIGA IFF will not accept films produced/coproduced by the Russian Federation and/or Belarus.

Submissions for RIGA IFF SHOWCASE and SHORT RIGA TEST SCREENINGS, which will be held within the industry event RIGA IFF FORUM, will open in June 2023.

The festival will be held 12 – 22 October 2023 with support from the State Culture Capital Foundation, the Riga City Council, the National Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA.