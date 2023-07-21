Baltic Sea Docs 2023 Announces Selected Projects

The 24 projects selected for Baltic Sea Docs and the Coming Soon session represent film studios from 11 countries, including Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Georgia, Ukraine and Finland.
The projects will be presented to a panel of decision-makers representing TV channels, sales and distribution companies such as BBC (UK), YLE (Finland), NHK (Japan), Rise and Shine (Germany), Lightdox (Switzerland), filmdelights (Austria), Cat&Docs (France), and others.
Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and the Limbaži district municipality.
List of Projects Selected for Baltic Sea Docs:
Another Man's Diary (Ukraine)
Directed by Olexandr Tkachenko
Produced by Phalanstery Films
Archive. Box#64 (Ukraine)
Directed by Eva Dzhyshyashvili
Produced by 2Brave Productions
Artworks in Agony (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Elizabete Gricmane, Ramune Rakauskaite
Produced by VFS Films
Coproduced by Studio Nominum
Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)
Directed by Ieva Ozolina
Produced by Fa Filma
Cecilia's Project (Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Edward Porembny
Produced by AMP Polska
Coproduced by Solid Entertainment AB
Divia (Ukraine, Poland)
Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
Produced by UP UA STUDIO
Coproduced by Gogol Film
Eros and Thanatos (Ukraine)
Directed by Dmytro Tiazhlov
Produced by Indie Media Polis
The First Swallow (Georgia)
Directed by Joanna Roj, Sandro Wysocki
Produced by Gogol Film
House of Ants (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Kultys
Produced by FILM FRAME
How to Talk to Lydia? (Germany, Moldova)
Directed by Rusudan Gaprindashvili
Produced by Black Market Film Production
Coproduced by Sakdoc
In the Winds of the Icefields (wt) (Estonia)
Directed by Mihkel Oksmann
Produced by Sui
The Misfit (Finland)
Directed by Miikka Poutiainen
Produced by PinkAgency Productions
Once We Were Heroes (Finland)
Directed by Oliwia Tonteri
Produced by Kompot Ltd
Coproduced by Kalejdoskop Film
Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai (Lithuania)
Directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė
Produced by Monoklis
Totem (Estonia)
Directed by. Birgit Rosenberg
Produced by Door 2 Production
Vanessa (wt) (Sweden)
Directed by Åsa Ekman, Martina Iverus, Oscar Hedin
Produced by Film and Tell
Voice/Over (Czech Republic)
Directed by Bálint Révész
Produced by PINK
War in Chornobyl (Ukraine)
Directed by Oleksiy Radynski
Produced by Kinotron Group
We Are the Granddaughters Of The Witches You Couldn’t Burn (wt) (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Chachia
Produced by OpyoDoc
Coproduced by Enkeny Films
Yalla Yalla (Lithuania)
Directed by Mindaugas Survila
Produced by Moonmakers
List of Projects Selected for Coming Soon Session:
If Everyone Just Leaves (Sweden)
Directed by Karin Wegsjö, Nazira Abzalova
Produced by KW produktion ab
Podnieks on Podnieks. Witness of History (Latvia)
Directed by Antra Cilinska, Anna Viduleja
Produced by Juris Podnieks Studio
Up in the Air (Ukraine)
Directed by Oksana Syhareva
Produced by private entrepreneur Syhareva Oksana
When Harmattan Blows (Poland)
Directed by Edyta Wróblewska
Produced by SK Film Studio
Click HERE for the press release.