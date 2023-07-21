Baltic Sea Docs 2023 Announces Selected Projects

How to Talk to Lydia by Rusudan Gaprindashvili

RIGA: The Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries ( Baltic Sea Docs ) has announced the projects selected for its 27th edition set to take place 3 - 10 September 2023. This year, the leading documentary pitching event in the Baltics will launch a new Coming Soon session.

The 24 projects selected for Baltic Sea Docs and the Coming Soon session represent film studios from 11 countries, including Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Georgia, Ukraine and Finland.

The projects will be presented to a panel of decision-makers representing TV channels, sales and distribution companies such as BBC (UK), YLE (Finland), NHK (Japan), Rise and Shine (Germany), Lightdox (Switzerland), filmdelights (Austria), Cat&Docs (France), and others.

Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and the Limbaži district municipality.

List of Projects Selected for Baltic Sea Docs:

Another Man's Diary (Ukraine)

Directed by Olexandr Tkachenko

Produced by Phalanstery Films

Archive. Box#64 (Ukraine)

Directed by Eva Dzhyshyashvili

Produced by 2Brave Productions

Artworks in Agony (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Elizabete Gricmane, Ramune Rakauskaite

Produced by VFS Films

Coproduced by Studio Nominum

Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)

Directed by Ieva Ozolina

Produced by Fa Filma

Cecilia's Project (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Edward Porembny

Produced by AMP Polska

Coproduced by Solid Entertainment AB

Divia (Ukraine, Poland)

Directed by Dmytro Hreshko

Produced by UP UA STUDIO

Coproduced by Gogol Film

Eros and Thanatos (Ukraine)

Directed by Dmytro Tiazhlov

Produced by Indie Media Polis

The First Swallow (Georgia)

Directed by Joanna Roj, Sandro Wysocki

Produced by Gogol Film

House of Ants (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Kultys

Produced by FILM FRAME

How to Talk to Lydia? (Germany, Moldova)

Directed by Rusudan Gaprindashvili

Produced by Black Market Film Production

Coproduced by Sakdoc

In the Winds of the Icefields (wt) (Estonia)

Directed by Mihkel Oksmann

Produced by Sui

The Misfit (Finland)

Directed by Miikka Poutiainen

Produced by PinkAgency Productions

Once We Were Heroes (Finland)

Directed by Oliwia Tonteri

Produced by Kompot Ltd

Coproduced by Kalejdoskop Film

Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai (Lithuania)

Directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė

Produced by Monoklis

Totem (Estonia)

Directed by. Birgit Rosenberg

Produced by Door 2 Production

Vanessa (wt) (Sweden)

Directed by Åsa Ekman, Martina Iverus, Oscar Hedin

Produced by Film and Tell

Voice/Over (Czech Republic)

Directed by Bálint Révész

Produced by PINK

War in Chornobyl (Ukraine)

Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

Produced by Kinotron Group

We Are the Granddaughters Of The Witches You Couldn’t Burn (wt) (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Chachia

Produced by OpyoDoc

Coproduced by Enkeny Films

Yalla Yalla (Lithuania)

Directed by Mindaugas Survila

Produced by Moonmakers

List of Projects Selected for Coming Soon Session:

If Everyone Just Leaves (Sweden)

Directed by Karin Wegsjö, Nazira Abzalova

Produced by KW produktion ab

Podnieks on Podnieks. Witness of History (Latvia)

Directed by Antra Cilinska, Anna Viduleja

Produced by Juris Podnieks Studio

Up in the Air (Ukraine)

Directed by Oksana Syhareva

Produced by private entrepreneur Syhareva Oksana

When Harmattan Blows (Poland)

Directed by Edyta Wróblewska

Produced by SK Film Studio

