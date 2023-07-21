21-07-2023

Baltic Sea Docs 2023 Announces Selected Projects

By
    How to Talk to Lydia by Rusudan Gaprindashvili How to Talk to Lydia by Rusudan Gaprindashvili publicity photo

    RIGA: The Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries (Baltic Sea Docs) has announced the projects selected for its 27th edition set to take place 3 - 10 September 2023. This year, the leading documentary pitching event in the Baltics will launch a new Coming Soon session.

    The 24 projects selected for Baltic Sea Docs and the Coming Soon session represent film studios from 11 countries, including Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Georgia, Ukraine and Finland.

    The projects will be presented to a panel of decision-makers representing TV channels, sales and distribution companies such as BBC (UK), YLE (Finland), NHK (Japan), Rise and Shine (Germany), Lightdox (Switzerland), filmdelights (Austria), Cat&Docs (France), and others.

    Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and the Limbaži district municipality.

    List of Projects Selected for Baltic Sea Docs:

    Another Man's Diary (Ukraine)
    Directed by Olexandr Tkachenko
    Produced by Phalanstery Films

    Archive. Box#64 (Ukraine)
    Directed by Eva Dzhyshyashvili
    Produced by 2Brave Productions

    Artworks in Agony (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Elizabete Gricmane, Ramune Rakauskaite
    Produced by VFS Films
    Coproduced by Studio Nominum

    Brothers in the Hunt (Latvia)
    Directed by Ieva Ozolina
    Produced by Fa Filma

    Cecilia's Project (Poland, Sweden)
    Directed by Edward Porembny
    Produced by AMP Polska
    Coproduced by Solid Entertainment AB

    Divia (Ukraine, Poland)
    Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
    Produced by UP UA STUDIO
    Coproduced by Gogol Film

    Eros and Thanatos (Ukraine)
    Directed by Dmytro Tiazhlov
    Produced by Indie Media Polis

    The First Swallow (Georgia)
    Directed by Joanna Roj, Sandro Wysocki
    Produced by Gogol Film

    House of Ants (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Kultys
    Produced by FILM FRAME

    How to Talk to Lydia? (Germany, Moldova)
    Directed by Rusudan Gaprindashvili
    Produced by Black Market Film Production
    Coproduced by Sakdoc

    In the Winds of the Icefields (wt) (Estonia)
    Directed by Mihkel Oksmann
    Produced by Sui

    The Misfit (Finland)
    Directed by Miikka Poutiainen
    Produced by PinkAgency Productions

    Once We Were Heroes (Finland)
    Directed by Oliwia Tonteri
    Produced by Kompot Ltd
    Coproduced by Kalejdoskop Film

    Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai (Lithuania)
    Directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė
    Produced by Monoklis

    Totem (Estonia)
    Directed by. Birgit Rosenberg
    Produced by Door 2 Production

    Vanessa (wt) (Sweden)
    Directed by Åsa Ekman, Martina Iverus, Oscar Hedin
    Produced by Film and Tell

    Voice/Over (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Bálint Révész
    Produced by PINK

    War in Chornobyl (Ukraine)
    Directed by Oleksiy Radynski
    Produced by Kinotron Group

    We Are the Granddaughters Of The Witches You Couldn’t Burn (wt) (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Chachia
    Produced by OpyoDoc
    Coproduced by Enkeny Films

    Yalla Yalla (Lithuania)
    Directed by Mindaugas Survila
    Produced by Moonmakers

    List of Projects Selected for Coming Soon Session:

    If Everyone Just Leaves (Sweden)
    Directed by Karin Wegsjö, Nazira Abzalova
    Produced by KW produktion ab

    Podnieks on Podnieks. Witness of History (Latvia)
    Directed by Antra Cilinska, Anna Viduleja
    Produced by Juris Podnieks Studio

    Up in the Air (Ukraine)
    Directed by Oksana Syhareva
    Produced by private entrepreneur Syhareva Oksana

    When Harmattan Blows (Poland)
    Directed by Edyta Wróblewska
    Produced by SK Film Studio

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Latvian Animation Director Kārlis Vītols Preps The Northern Star