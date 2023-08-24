The 7th Baltic Film Days Underway in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

RIGA: Films by Viesturs Kairišs, Signe Baumane, Elza Gauja, Giedrius Tamoševičius & Vytautas V Landsbergis, and Ove Musting are currently being screened in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia within the 7th edition of the Baltic Film Days (22 – 24 August 2023).

The event is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre and the Estonian Film Institute.

The 2023 selection includes January / Janvāris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland) directed by Viesturs Kairišs, produced by Mistrus Media and coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film; My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia, USA, Luxembourg) directed by Signe Baumane, produced by Studio Locomotive and coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC and Antevita Films; Keep Smiling, Mom! / Mamma vēl smaida (Latvia) directed by Elza Gauja and produced by Riverbed; The Poet / Poetas (Lithuania) directed by Giedrius Tamoševičius and Vytautas V Landsbergis, produced by Studija Apropos; and Kalev (Estonia) directed by Ove Musting, and produced by Allfilm and Ugri Film.

On 23 August 1989, approximately two millions of inhabitants of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia joined hands and connected the capitals of the Baltic States to commemorate the Molotov–Ribbentrop pact signed by Germany and the USSR on 23 August 1939. It was a powerful gesture designed to strengthen each other in the fight for a common goal – to regain the independence of the Baltic States. In 2009, UNESCO included the Baltic Way in its Memory of the World Register.