FESTIVALS: Riga International Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

RIGA: Eight films from the Baltic Sea region and the Nordic countries will compete for the festival’s main award at the 10th edition of the Riga International Film Festival , which will be held 12 – 22 October 2023.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, RIGA IFF will present more than 100 internationally acclaimed long and short films highlighting current trends in cinema and key contemporary filmmakers.

Created by a team of local and international curators, the programme will be screened in the cinemas Splendid Palace and Forum Cinemas in Riga. A selection of the films will also be available online throughout Latvia.

A programme of events for industry professionals and public events for the general public will also take place alongside the screenings.

The Feature Film Competition is open to long fiction films as well as long documentaries. The festival will open with the kung fu comedy The Invisible Fight directed by Rainer Sarnet, which is part of the Feature Film Competition.

Riga IFF’s main partner is the media and technology company Tet. The festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Riga City Council and the National Film Centre of Latvia.

Lineup:

The Invisible Fight / Nähtamatu võitlus (Estonia, Latvia, Greece, Finland)

Directed by Rainer Sarnet

Produced by Homeless Bob Productions

Coproduced by White Picture, Neda Film, Helsinki-Filmi

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Eurimages, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Riga Film Fund, the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, ERT SA, FLAG Co.Ltd, Tallifornia, ERR

The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie (Latvia)

Directed by Aik Karapetian

Produced by Vino Films

Family Time / Mummola (Finland)

Directed by Tia Kouvo

Copenhagen Does Not Exist / København finds ikke (Denmark)

Directed by Martin Skovbjerg

Music (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Angela Shanalec

Produced by Faktura Film

Coproduced by Les films de l’après-midi, dart.film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk WDR / arte in association with Heretic

Supported by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM), the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, CNC, National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME)

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)

Directed by Anna Hints

Produced by Alexandra Film

Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman

Produced by Breakthru Films

Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Photophobia (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

Produced by Punkchart films, Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic