23-10-2023

FESTIVALS: Family Time Wins RIGA IFF 2023

    RIGA: Finnish Family Time by Tia Kouvo received the Golden Rooster Award in the main competition of the 10th Riga International Film Festival, which was held 12 – 22 October 2023.

    Estonian majority coproduction Smoke Sauna Sisterhood by Anna Hints received a Special Mention in the Feature Film Competition, which is open to fiction films as well as documentaries. 

    Polish film Such Miracles Do Happen by Barbara Rupik won the Short Film International Competition.

    Estonian project Yummy by Martinus Klemet received the SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Award at the RIGA IFF FORUM, the industry component of the festival.

    A total of 84 films competed for awards. For the first time in the festival's history, audience members were able to join the nominated filmmakers, jury members and industry professionals at the in-person awards ceremony at the festival's main venue, Splendid Palace cinema.

    Riga IFF’s main partner is the media and technology company Tet. The festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Riga City Council and the National Film Centre of Latvia.

    LIST OF WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Golden Rooster Award:
    Family Time / Mummola (Finland)
    Directed by Tia Kouvo

    Special Mention:
    Smoke Sauna Sisterhood (Estonia, France, Iceland)
    Directed by Anna Hints
    Produced by Alexandra Film
    Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

    Short Film International Competition:

    Main Award:
    Such Miracles Do Happen (Poland)
    Directed by Barbara Rupik

    Special Mention:
    The Despair of Monkeys (Argentina)
    Directed by Julian Garcia Long

    Short Film National Competition:

    Debris / Gruzis
    Directed by Ilze Ance Kazak

    European Film Academy’s European Short Film Award Shortlisted Film:
    In the Midst of Chaos there Was Shape (Finland)
    Directed by Saarlotta Virri

    Baltic Music Video Competition:
    Imposer by Carlos Lesmes for the group The Lou Lous

    RIGA IFF FORUM Winners:

    SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Award:
    Yummy (Estonia)
    Directed by Martinus Klemet

    RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Award:
    Europa (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Gebert

    Jury Special Mention:
    Freeride / Brīvais nobrauciens (Latvia)
    Directed by Edmund Jansons

