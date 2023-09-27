PRODUCTION: Latvian Marcis Lacis Wraps Shooting Horror Comedy Touched by Eternity

In a small town in Latvia, a vampire society attends a convention in an old hay shed. The vampire duo Egons and Carlos are there to listen to lectures, participate in blood tastings and also receive a new task: replenish the commune with "the chosen one". Egons and Carlos are tasked to recruit Fatso, a middle-aged computer geek who lives in a trailer, listens to podcasts about immortality and grows a belly, wasting away the hours. After welcoming the vampires into his trailer home, Fatso is having second thoughts about becoming a vampire, let alone “the chosen one”. Egons and Carlos will have to do their best to trick Fatso into becoming touched by eternity.

The main characters are played by Andris Keiss, Ivars Krasts, Edgars Samitis and Inese Pudza.

Matiss Kaza and Dace Siatkovska are producing through Latvian company Trickster Pictures.

“The film has a wonderful cast, a visual aesthetic unusual for Latvian cinema and witty humour that will be appreciated even by viewers who are not familiar with vampire mythologies. It will be an out-of-this-world art house vampire comedy, in which familiar elements of vampire plots are combined with a satire of contemporary society and its obsession with prolonging our lives. But what happens when you are actually faced with the concept of immortality?”, producer Matiss Kaza told FNE.

The project received support in the amount of 100,000 EUR from the State Culture Capital Fund of Latvia in 2023. The total budget of the film is 150,000 EUR.

The filming was underway in August-September 2023 in Riga.

Touched by Eternity will be completed in the spring of 2024 and will premiere in the autumn of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Trickster Pictures (Latvia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Marcis Lacis

Writer: Marcis Lacis

DoP: Marcis Abele

Composer: Toms Aunins

Main cast: Andris Keiss, Ivars Krasts, Edgars Samitis, Inese Pudza