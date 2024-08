RIGA: The eight-episode Latvian series Horrible Stories / Briesmīgi stāstiņi, produced by KMM Visuals and the tech company Tet , will premiere on the Tet TV+ platform on 31 October 2024.

Written by Canadian scriptwriter Nigel Leadbitter and Latvian scriptwriter Māris Broks, the series unveils long-forgotten or even unheard Latvian myths and ghost stories, and it is directed by eight different directors, according to the Public Broadcasting of Latvia LSM.

The series will be filmed in several locations in Latvia using a crew involving actors and public figures.