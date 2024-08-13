FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Latvia Selects Flow as Oscar Candidate

RIGA: The long animated film Flow directed by Gints Zilbalodis has been unanimously chosen by the jury appointed by the National Film Centre of Latvia as Latvia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Flow / Straume, which tells the story of an independent cat looking for shelter after his home has been destroyed by a devastating flood, has been sold to more than 20 territories so far. Charades is handling the sales.

In May 2024, the film had its world premiere in the competition programme Un Certain Regard at the 77th International Cannes Film Festival, marking the first time a Latvian long animated film has entered the Cannes Film Festival competition.

In June 2024, the film received four awards, including the Jury Award and the Audience Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

A Latvian/Belgian/French coproduction, Flow was produced by Dream Well Studio and coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five. It was supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter and French regional funds.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.