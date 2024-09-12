RIGA IFF 2024 Announces Lineup

RIGA: Ten films from distinct voices from the Baltic Sea region and the Nordic countries that use an innovative cinematic language have been selected for the main competition of the 11th Riga International Film Festival (17 – 27 October 2024).

Among them are the new two long documentaries by Latvian filmmakers Laila Pakalniņa and Māris Maskalāns, Termini and The End, whose world premieres will be held at the RIGA IFF.

The full festival programme will be announced on 17 September 2024.

Feature Film Competition:

The End / Beigas (Latvia)

Directed by Māris Maskalāns

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nalen (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Magnus van Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Milch Teeth / Milchzähne (Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Sophia Bösch

Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by Afterschool

Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster

Termini / Gala Punkti (Latvia)

Directed by Laila Pakalniņa

Produced by Kompānija Hargla

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, VKKF

Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Pisni zemli, shcho povilno horyt’ (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Handling the Undead / Hanteringen av odöda (Norway)

Directed by Thea Hvistendahl

Bye Bye Boredom (Sweden)

Directed by Elina Sahlin

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akis bado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Produced by Allfilm

Coproduced by Bufo

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Tartu Film Fund, the Ida-Viru Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation

