RIGA IFF 2024 Announces Lineup

Among them are the new two long documentaries by Latvian filmmakers Laila Pakalniņa and Māris Maskalāns, Termini and The End, whose world premieres will be held at the RIGA IFF.
The full festival programme will be announced on 17 September 2024.
Feature Film Competition:
The End / Beigas (Latvia)
Directed by Māris Maskalāns
The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nalen (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Magnus van Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Milch Teeth / Milchzähne (Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Sophia Bösch
Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by Afterschool
Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster
Termini / Gala Punkti (Latvia)
Directed by Laila Pakalniņa
Produced by Kompānija Hargla
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, VKKF
Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Pisni zemli, shcho povilno horyt’ (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)
Directed by Olha Zhurba
Handling the Undead / Hanteringen av odöda (Norway)
Directed by Thea Hvistendahl
Bye Bye Boredom (Sweden)
Directed by Elina Sahlin
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akis bado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Produced by Allfilm
Coproduced by Bufo
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Tartu Film Fund, the Ida-Viru Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation
Click HERE for the press release.