12-09-2024

RIGA IFF 2024 Announces Lineup

By
    Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė ©Akis Bado, source: RIGA IFF

    RIGA: Ten films from distinct voices from the Baltic Sea region and the Nordic countries that use an innovative cinematic language have been selected for the main competition of the 11th Riga International Film Festival (17 – 27 October 2024).

    Among them are the new two long documentaries by Latvian filmmakers Laila Pakalniņa and Māris Maskalāns, Termini and The End, whose world premieres will be held at the RIGA IFF.

    The full festival programme will be announced on 17 September 2024.

    Feature Film Competition:

    The End / Beigas (Latvia)
    Directed by Māris Maskalāns

    The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nalen (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)
    Directed by Magnus van Horn 
    Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance
    Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o.,  Nordisk Film Production AB,  Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

    Milch Teeth / Milchzähne (Germany, Switzerland)
    Directed by Sophia Bösch

    Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by Afterschool
    Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of LatviaEurimagesLRT, the Latvian broadcaster

    Termini / Gala Punkti (Latvia)
    Directed by Laila Pakalniņa
    Produced by Kompānija Hargla
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, VKKF

    Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Pisni zemli, shcho povilno horyt’ (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)
    Directed by Olha Zhurba

    Handling the Undead / Hanteringen av odöda (Norway)
    Directed by Thea Hvistendahl

    Bye Bye Boredom (Sweden)
    Directed by Elina Sahlin

    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė 
    Produced by Akis bado
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat
    Produced by Allfilm
    Coproduced by Bufo
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Tartu Film Fund, the Ida-Viru Film Fund, the Finnish Film Foundation 

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Winners of 2024 Baltic Sea Docs