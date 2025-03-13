Baltic Sea Docs 2025 Launches Call for Applications

RIGA: Baltic Sea Docs is now accepting project submissions for its 29th edition till 9 May 2025. The leading documentary coproduction pitching event in the Baltic region will be held 31 August – 5 September 2025 in Riga.

Baltic Sea Docs welcomes applications from independent production companies based in the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe, and the Caucasus. Companies from other European countries may apply if their project relates to these regions or involves a regional coproducer.

The forum focuses on long creative documentaries and it is also open to documentary animation and cross-media projects. The programme includes pitch training sessions, project presentations, one-on-one meetings with decision-makers, industry seminars, and networking events. Up to four films in postproduction, previously pitched at Baltic Sea Docs, will be showcased in the Coming Soon session.

Click HERE for the press release.