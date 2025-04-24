FNE at Cannes 2025: Kristen Stewart’s Latvian Minority Coproduction The Chronology of Water Selected for Cannes’ Un Certain Regard

RIGA: The directorial debut of the American actress Kristen Stewart, The Chronology of Water, will have its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025).

A coproduction between USA, France, Latvia and UK, The Chronology of Water involves the companies CG Cinema International, Latvia’s Forma Pro Films, Scott Free Productions, NeverMind Productions, and Mingo, and it was made in association with Curious Gremlin, Freemantle, Lorem Ipsum Corp, and Scala Films.

The film was shot for six weeks in Latvia in 2024. It was written by Stewart with Andy Mingo, based on the bestselling memoir of the same title by the American writer Lidia Yuknavitch.

The cast includes Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Earl Cave, Michael Epp, Susannah Flood, Kim Gordon and Jim Belushi.