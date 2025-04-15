Winners of 2ANNAS 2025

RIGA: Vox Humana (Philippines) by Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan won the Grand Prix at the 29th Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS . The Best Baltic Short Film prize went to Darwin’s Darlings by Ildze Felsberga.

Over 100 films from 30 countries competed across four main categories: International, Baltic, Mid-length, and Children & Youth.

The festival was held 4 – 10 April 2025.

Winners of the 29th Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS:

Grand Prix:

Vox Humana (Philippines)

Directed by Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan

Best Short Animated Film:

Fish River Anthology (Finland)

Directed by Veera Lamminpää

Best Short Fiction Film:

Sauna Day (Estonia)

Directed by Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash

Best Short Documentary:

A Move (Iran)

Directed by Elahe Esmaili

Best Baltic Short Film:

Darwin’s Darlings (Latvia)

Directed by Ildze Felsberga

Best Mid-length Film:

The Inside of Our Lives (the Netherlands)

Directed by Misja Pekel

Best Experimental Film:

Lick a Wound (France)

Directed by Nathan Ghali

Special Mentions:

Male Gaze Recipe (Germany)

Directed by Joey Arand, Alma Weber

Made of Sugar (Spain)

Directed by Clàudia Cedó

The Diary of a Sky (Lebanon)

Directed by Lawrence Abu Hamdan

Motivation Prize Golf Club Viesturi Gift Certificate (Latvian Only):

Wandering Dot and the Blank Square Page Universe (Latvia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Ieva Lība Ratniece

Children’s Audience Award:

Daim (Latvia)

Directed by Kristina Parvatkina

Youth Audience Award:

Little Ancestor (Canada)

Directed by Alexa Tremblay-Francoeur

Emerging Critics Choice Award:

Darwin’s Darlings (Latvia)

Directed by Ildze Felsberga