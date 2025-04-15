15-04-2025

Winners of 2ANNAS 2025

    Winners of 2ANNAS 2025 credit: 2ANNAS

    RIGA: Vox Humana (Philippines) by Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan won the Grand Prix at the 29th Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS. The Best Baltic Short Film prize went to Darwin’s Darlings by Ildze Felsberga.

    Over 100 films from 30 countries competed across four main categories: International, Baltic, Mid-length, and Children & Youth.

    The festival was held 4 – 10 April 2025.

    Winners of the 29th Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS:

    Grand Prix:
    Vox Humana (Philippines)
    Directed by Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan

    Best Short Animated Film:
    Fish River Anthology (Finland)
    Directed by Veera Lamminpää

    Best Short Fiction Film:
    Sauna Day (Estonia)
    Directed by Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash

    Best Short Documentary:
    A Move (Iran)
    Directed by Elahe Esmaili

    Best Baltic Short Film:
    Darwin’s Darlings (Latvia)
    Directed by Ildze Felsberga

    Best Mid-length Film:
    The Inside of Our Lives (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Misja Pekel

    Best Experimental Film:
    Lick a Wound (France)
    Directed by Nathan Ghali

    Special Mentions:

    Male Gaze Recipe (Germany)
    Directed by Joey Arand, Alma Weber

    Made of Sugar (Spain)
    Directed by Clàudia Cedó

    The Diary of a Sky (Lebanon)
    Directed by Lawrence Abu Hamdan

    Motivation Prize Golf Club Viesturi Gift Certificate (Latvian Only):
    Wandering Dot and the Blank Square Page Universe (Latvia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ieva Lība Ratniece

    Children’s Audience Award:
    Daim (Latvia)
    Directed by Kristina Parvatkina

    Youth Audience Award:
    Little Ancestor (Canada)
    Directed by Alexa Tremblay-Francoeur

    Emerging Critics Choice Award:
    Darwin’s Darlings (Latvia)
    Directed by Ildze Felsberga

