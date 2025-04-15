Winners of 2ANNAS 2025

Over 100 films from 30 countries competed across four main categories: International, Baltic, Mid-length, and Children & Youth.
The festival was held 4 – 10 April 2025.
Winners of the 29th Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS:
Grand Prix:
Vox Humana (Philippines)
Directed by Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan
Best Short Animated Film:
Fish River Anthology (Finland)
Directed by Veera Lamminpää
Best Short Fiction Film:
Sauna Day (Estonia)
Directed by Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash
Best Short Documentary:
A Move (Iran)
Directed by Elahe Esmaili
Best Baltic Short Film:
Darwin’s Darlings (Latvia)
Directed by Ildze Felsberga
Best Mid-length Film:
The Inside of Our Lives (the Netherlands)
Directed by Misja Pekel
Best Experimental Film:
Lick a Wound (France)
Directed by Nathan Ghali
Special Mentions:
Male Gaze Recipe (Germany)
Directed by Joey Arand, Alma Weber
Made of Sugar (Spain)
Directed by Clàudia Cedó
The Diary of a Sky (Lebanon)
Directed by Lawrence Abu Hamdan
Motivation Prize Golf Club Viesturi Gift Certificate (Latvian Only):
Wandering Dot and the Blank Square Page Universe (Latvia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Ieva Lība Ratniece
Children’s Audience Award:
Daim (Latvia)
Directed by Kristina Parvatkina
Youth Audience Award:
Little Ancestor (Canada)
Directed by Alexa Tremblay-Francoeur
Emerging Critics Choice Award:
Darwin’s Darlings (Latvia)
Directed by Ildze Felsberga