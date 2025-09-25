RIGA IFF's Coproduction Market RIGA IFF SHOWCASE 2025 Announces Selected Projects

RIGA: Twelve projects, including nine feature films and three series, in various stages, from the Baltics as well as Eastern and Central Europe have been selected for the 4th coproduction market of the Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF , 16 – 26 October 2025).

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE (23 - 25 October 2025) will also present several Latvian-led projects, including upcoming works from renowned directors Marta Elīna Martinsone, Lauris and Raitis Ābeles, Toms Harjo, as well as Anna Ansone and Ilze Lasmane-Brože, who will be making their first ventures into new formats.

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE is a compact, efficient and easy-to-navigate market intended for those who work with creating, funding, or distributing feature length films or series. The market includes a pitching session for diverse feature film and series projects as well as a variety of networking events.

Click HERE to see the selected projects.