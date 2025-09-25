RIGA IFF's Coproduction Market RIGA IFF SHOWCASE 2025 Announces Selected Projects

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE (23 - 25 October 2025) will also present several Latvian-led projects, including upcoming works from renowned directors Marta Elīna Martinsone, Lauris and Raitis Ābeles, Toms Harjo, as well as Anna Ansone and Ilze Lasmane-Brože, who will be making their first ventures into new formats.
RIGA IFF SHOWCASE is a compact, efficient and easy-to-navigate market intended for those who work with creating, funding, or distributing feature length films or series. The market includes a pitching session for diverse feature film and series projects as well as a variety of networking events.
