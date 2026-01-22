ArtdocFest / Riga 2026 Announces Lineup

The competition programme ArtdocNet, with films available for online viewing, has 21 titles.
Latvian docs The Naked Truth by kito kato and Overman by Ivars Tontegode will have their world premiere in the Baltic Focus competition.
The Special Screenings programme includes Vitaly Mansky’s Time to Target, a coproduction between Latvia, Czech Republic and Ukraine.
Since 2022, the Artdocfest / Riga Pitching Session has been an industry section of the International Documentary Film Festival IDFF Artdocfest / Riga. The next pitching session will take place in May 2026. Applications from Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus are accepted till 15 March 2026.
ArtdocFest Open Competition:
2000 Meters to Andriivka (Ukraine)
Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
Memory (France)
Directed by Vladlena Sandu
A Little Gray Wolf Will Come (Croatia, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Zhanna Agalakova
The Doors Are Closing (France)
Directed by Yana Isaenko
Shards of Light (Germany)
Directed by Mila Teshaieva
IMAGO (France, Belgium)
Directed by Denis Oumar Pitsaev
Notes of a True Criminal (Ukraine)
Directed by Aleksandr Rodnyanskiy, Andriy Alferov
When I Get Jailed (France)
Directed by Anastasiia Vedenskaia
Better Go Mad in the Wild (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Miro Remo
My Grandmother Is a Skydiver (Germany, Ukraine)
Directed by Polina Piddubna
Traces (Ukraine)
Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk
Politzek: Voices That Defy the Kremlin (France, Belgium)
Directed by Manon Loizeau, Ekaterina Mamontova
The Dogs (Kyrgyzstan)
Directed by Aliman Toktogulova, Karash Zhanishov
Electing Ms Santa (Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Raisa Razmerita
Welded Together (France, the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Anastasiya Miroshnichenko
Trillion (Norway, USA)
Directed by Victor Kossakovsky
A Letter to David (Israel, USA)
Directed by Tom Shoval
Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan
Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin
Baltic Focus Competition:
Sailors (Finland)
Directed by Milja Viita
The Naked Truth (Latvia), World premiere
Directed by kito kato
Laguna (Lithuania, France)
Directed by Šarūnas Bartas
Edge of the Night (Estonia)
Directed by Vladimir Loginov
Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin
Overman (Latvia), World premiere
Directed by Ivars Tontegode
Notes from the Woods (Estonia)
Directed by Riho Vastrik
Sabat – The Disappearance of a Diplomat (Germany)
Directed by Anna Maria Beeck
Silver (Poland, Norway, Finland)
Directed by Natalia Koniarz
The Fish (Sweden)
Directed by Karolina Breguła