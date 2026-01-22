22-01-2026

ArtdocFest / Riga 2026 Announces Lineup

    RIGA: Ten films will compete for the Herz Award in the Baltic Focus competition of the 6th international documentary film festival ArtdocFest/Riga (28 February - 8 March 2026). Nineteen titles have been selected for the ArtdocFest Open competition.

    The competition programme ArtdocNet, with films available for online viewing, has 21 titles.

    Latvian docs The Naked Truth by kito kato and Overman by Ivars Tontegode will have their world premiere in the Baltic Focus competition.

    The Special Screenings programme includes Vitaly Mansky’s Time to Target, a coproduction between Latvia, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

    Since 2022, the Artdocfest / Riga Pitching Session has been an industry section of the International Documentary Film Festival IDFF Artdocfest / Riga. The next pitching session will take place in May 2026. Applications from Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus are accepted till 15 March 2026.

    ArtdocFest Open Competition:

    2000 Meters to Andriivka (Ukraine)
    Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

    Memory (France)
    Directed by Vladlena Sandu

    A Little Gray Wolf Will Come (Croatia, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Zhanna Agalakova

    The Doors Are Closing (France)
    Directed by Yana Isaenko

    Shards of Light (Germany)
    Directed by Mila Teshaieva

    IMAGO (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Denis Oumar Pitsaev

    Notes of a True Criminal (Ukraine)
    Directed by Aleksandr Rodnyanskiy, Andriy Alferov

    When I Get Jailed (France)
    Directed by Anastasiia Vedenskaia

    Better Go Mad in the Wild (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Miro Remo

    My Grandmother Is a Skydiver (Germany, Ukraine)
    Directed by Polina Piddubna

    Traces (Ukraine)
    Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk

    Politzek: Voices That Defy the Kremlin (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Manon Loizeau, Ekaterina Mamontova

    The Dogs (Kyrgyzstan)
    Directed by Aliman Toktogulova, Karash Zhanishov

    Electing Ms Santa (Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Raisa Razmerita

    Welded Together (France, the Netherlands, Belgium)
    Directed by Anastasiya Miroshnichenko

    Trillion (Norway, USA)
    Directed by Victor Kossakovsky

    A Letter to David (Israel, USA)
    Directed by Tom Shoval

    Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

    Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
    Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

    Baltic Focus Competition:

    Sailors (Finland)
    Directed by Milja Viita

    The Naked Truth (Latvia), World premiere
    Directed by kito kato

    Laguna (Lithuania, France)
    Directed by Šarūnas Bartas

    Edge of the Night (Estonia)
    Directed by Vladimir Loginov

    Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)
    Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

    Overman (Latvia), World premiere
    Directed by Ivars Tontegode

    Notes from the Woods (Estonia)
    Directed by Riho Vastrik

    Sabat – The Disappearance of a Diplomat (Germany)
    Directed by Anna Maria Beeck

    Silver (Poland, Norway, Finland)
    Directed by Natalia Koniarz

    The Fish (Sweden)
    Directed by Karolina Breguła

