ArtdocFest / Riga 2026 Announces Lineup

RIGA: Ten films will compete for the Herz Award in the Baltic Focus competition of the 6th international documentary film festival ArtdocFest/Riga (28 February - 8 March 2026). Nineteen titles have been selected for the ArtdocFest Open competition.

The competition programme ArtdocNet, with films available for online viewing, has 21 titles.

Latvian docs The Naked Truth by kito kato and Overman by Ivars Tontegode will have their world premiere in the Baltic Focus competition.

The Special Screenings programme includes Vitaly Mansky’s Time to Target, a coproduction between Latvia, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Since 2022, the Artdocfest / Riga Pitching Session has been an industry section of the International Documentary Film Festival IDFF Artdocfest / Riga. The next pitching session will take place in May 2026. Applications from Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus are accepted till 15 March 2026.

ArtdocFest Open Competition:

2000 Meters to Andriivka (Ukraine)

Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

Memory (France)

Directed by Vladlena Sandu

A Little Gray Wolf Will Come (Croatia, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Zhanna Agalakova

The Doors Are Closing (France)

Directed by Yana Isaenko

Shards of Light (Germany)

Directed by Mila Teshaieva

IMAGO (France, Belgium)

Directed by Denis Oumar Pitsaev

Notes of a True Criminal (Ukraine)

Directed by Aleksandr Rodnyanskiy, Andriy Alferov

When I Get Jailed (France)

Directed by Anastasiia Vedenskaia

Better Go Mad in the Wild (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Miro Remo

My Grandmother Is a Skydiver (Germany, Ukraine)

Directed by Polina Piddubna

Traces (Ukraine)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk

Politzek: Voices That Defy the Kremlin (France, Belgium)

Directed by Manon Loizeau, Ekaterina Mamontova

The Dogs (Kyrgyzstan)

Directed by Aliman Toktogulova, Karash Zhanishov

Electing Ms Santa (Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Raisa Razmerita

Welded Together (France, the Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Anastasiya Miroshnichenko

Trillion (Norway, USA)

Directed by Victor Kossakovsky

A Letter to David (Israel, USA)

Directed by Tom Shoval

Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

Baltic Focus Competition:

Sailors (Finland)

Directed by Milja Viita

The Naked Truth (Latvia), World premiere

Directed by kito kato

Laguna (Lithuania, France)

Directed by Šarūnas Bartas

Edge of the Night (Estonia)

Directed by Vladimir Loginov

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

Overman (Latvia), World premiere

Directed by Ivars Tontegode

Notes from the Woods (Estonia)

Directed by Riho Vastrik

Sabat – The Disappearance of a Diplomat (Germany)

Directed by Anna Maria Beeck

Silver (Poland, Norway, Finland)

Directed by Natalia Koniarz

The Fish (Sweden)

Directed by Karolina Breguła