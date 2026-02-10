BOX OFFICE: Four Domestic Titles in 2025 Latvian Box Office, New Confirmation for Flow

RIGA: Academy Awards winner Flow / Straume (2024) by Gints Zilbalodis remained 2025’s biggest draw with 204,039 admissions, reinforcing its position as the most watched film in Latvia since independence, with a total of 377,577 admissions.

Flow / Straume was produced by Dream Well Studio (Latvia) in coproduction with Sacrebleu Productions (France), and Take Five (Belgium), and it was released in Latvia by Baltic Content Media.

Latvian exhibitors sold 2.16 m cinema tickets in 2025, generating 14.55 m EUR from 62,016 screenings of 421 films, according to statistics provided by the National Film Centre of Latvia. Local productions delivered a particularly strong performance, attracting 523,775 admissions and giving Latvian films a record 24.2% market share, up from 19.5% a year earlier.

Three other domestic titles entered the top ten: the historical sports drama Escape Net / Tīklā. TTT leģendas dzimšana, directed by Dzintars Dreibergs, produced by KULTFILMA and distributed by Baltic Content Media, with 124,802 admissions (third place), the crime drama Red Code Blue / Tumšzilais evaņģēlijs, directed Oskars Rupenheits, produced by KEF Studio and distributed by Baltic Content Media, with 81,283 admissions (fifth place), and the comedy Parents’ School Meeting / Vecāku sapulce, directed by Marta Elīna Martinsone, and produced and distributed by Mistrus Media, with 55,811 admissions (ninth place).

Traditionally, the list of most-attended films in Latvia is dominated by US-produced family titles, and this year the second place was taken by A Minecraft Movie (126,510 admissions), followed in fourth place by Zootopia 2 (88,098 admissions). US films continued to dominate the market with 61% of admissions, while other European titles accounted for 12%.

In 2025, Latvia had 33 cinema venues with 81 screens, with the average ticket price rising to 6.73 EUR. Educational outreach was also reflected in the statistics: through the Latvian School Bag programme, 23,000 pupils attended 348 screenings of national films.

The figures point to a strong year for the Latvian market, although industry representatives continue to warn that public funding remains significantly lower than in the neighbouring Baltic countries.