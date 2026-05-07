GRANTS: Latvia Announces Grants

RIGA: The National Film Centre of Latvia announced the results of its annual production grant competition on 6 May 2026. A total of 1,257,775 EUR was distributed to 14 projects including three feature films, seven documentaries (one short) and four animated films (including the second season of a mini-series project, and the launch of another mini-series).

Three feature films received a total of 486,677 EUR, with the selection committee highlighting the projects’ strong audience potential in Latvia and internationally, and the emergence of new directorial voices.

Documentary funding went to projects tackling topics including Europe’s eastern borderlands, war, civil defence and environmental issues.

Animation support includes the second season of Urga, Jo & Po series, as well as short films by emerging and established authors.

The yearly minority coproduction competition closed on 29 April 2026. The project development competition will be announced in August 2026.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.