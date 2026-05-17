Latvia Approves Additional Funding for Cash Rebate Scheme

RIGA: The Latvian government has planned an allocation of 3.581 m EUR to support foreign audiovisual productions and the organisation of a major international event in Latvia, in addition to the initial 3.401 m EUR. The funding package will be distributed in two tranches: 2.67 m in 2026 and 911,669 EUR in 2027.

Eleven foreign film production projects have been approved in the third round of Latvia’s foreign film production support programme, administered by the Latvian Investment and Development Agency (LIAA).

During the application period (15 December 2025 - 30 January 2026), LIAA received 13 applications for foreign film production projects and one application for a major international event. Of the submitted applications, 11 projects were approved for support, with a total planned financing amount of 3.401 m EUR.

According to the Ministry of Economics, the implementation of the approved projects requires additional long-term state budget commitments beyond the funding currently available within LIAA’s annual audiovisual programme budget.

The titles of the supported projects are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, once contracts have been finalised.

Administered by the LIAA, this up to 30% incentive is designed to attract foreign feature films, long documentaries, and long animated projects. Additionally, productions intending to shoot in the capital city can combine the national LIAA grant with the 20-25% Riga Film Fund, which is administered by the Riga City Council.