GRANTS: National Film Centre of Latvia Supports Five Minority Coproductions

RIGA: The National Film Centre of Latvia has allocated 250,000 EUR for five minority coproductions. A total of 20 projects applied (feature films, documentaries, and animated films of all lengths).

The supported projects include Mexican/Spanish/Latvian long animated film Insectarium directed by Sofia Carrillo and coproduced by Latvia’s Trickster Pictures, Portuguese/Latvian short animated film Birds & Shells directed by Alessandro Novelli and coproduced by Studija Kokles, and three feature films: Estonian/Latvian Mommy's Boy directed by Ivar Murd and coproduced by Tasse Film, Lithuanian/Swedish/Latvian Liberations directed by Laurynas Bareiša and coproduced by Trickster Pictures, and the Estonian/Finnish/Swedish/Latvian Silverwhite directed by Martti Helde and coproduced by Latvia’s Air Productions.

The second minority coproduction grants batch is planned to launch by mid-September, with the results expected by the end of November 2026.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.