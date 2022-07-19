19-07-2022

Days of Lithuanian Cinema Classics

    My Little Wife (1985) by Raimondas Banionis My Little Wife (1985) by Raimondas Banionis

    KAUNAS: The Lithuanian Film Centre is organising the Days of Lithuanian Cinema Classics throughout the country on 3 - 4 August 2022. Among the films to be presented there is My Little Wife / Mano mažytė žmona (1985) by Raimondas Banionis, which was recently restored and digitalised by the Central State Archives of Lithuania.

    The first screening of the restored My Little Wife will take place before the Days of Lithuanian Cinema, on 21 July 2022, at the open-air Romuva cinema in Kaunas.

    Other films to be screened at the Days of Lithuanian Cinema Classics are, among others, Feelings / Jausmai (1968) by Algirdas Dausa and Almantas Grikevičius, June, the Beginning of Summer / Birželis,vasaros pradžia (1969) by Raimondas Vabalas, Ave vita (1969) by Almantas Grikevičius, A Small Confession / Maža išpažintis (1971) by Algirdas Araminas) and When I Was Young / Kai aš mažas buvau (1968) by Algirdas Araminas, all of them produced by the Lithuanian film studio.

