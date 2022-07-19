KAUNAS: The Lithuanian Film Centre is organising the Days of Lithuanian Cinema Classics throughout the country on 3 - 4 August 2022. Among the films to be presented there is My Little Wife / Mano mažytė žmona (1985) by Raimondas Banionis, which was recently restored and digitalised by the Central State Archives of Lithuania .

The first screening of the restored My Little Wife will take place before the Days of Lithuanian Cinema, on 21 July 2022, at the open-air Romuva cinema in Kaunas.

Other films to be screened at the Days of Lithuanian Cinema Classics are, among others, Feelings / Jausmai (1968) by Algirdas Dausa and Almantas Grikevičius, June, the Beginning of Summer / Birželis,vasaros pradžia (1969) by Raimondas Vabalas, Ave vita (1969) by Almantas Grikevičius, A Small Confession / Maža išpažintis (1971) by Algirdas Araminas) and When I Was Young / Kai aš mažas buvau (1968) by Algirdas Araminas, all of them produced by the Lithuanian film studio.