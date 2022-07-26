Sky History Shoots The Royal Mob Doc Series in Lithuania

VILNIUS: Lithuania is the main location for Sky History 4x60-minute documentary series The Royal Mob directed by Fraser McDonald. The shooting in Lithuania is serviced by Baltic FilmServices and is benefiting from the Lithuanian Film Centre 's tax incentives scheme.

The documentary series is shooting 4 - 30 July 2022 in Vilnius and its surroundings, as well as in Trakų Vokė, Užutrakis, Pažaislis and Rundale Palace in Latvia.

“Lithuania is the ideal country in which to bring this epic story to life. Its wealth of historical buildings provides stunning authenticity inside and out, and gives the series the quintessential historical look it requires. Lithuania really is the perfect place for this project, and we’re delighted to be filming here”, showrunner Tom Stubberfield said in a statement.

The Royal Mob tells the epic saga of an extended royal family that once ruled the entire Europe, how their loves, marriages and feuds triggered WWI. It’s a story told through the eyes of Queen Victoria’s four favourite granddaughters, the Hesse sisters, each of whom married into one of Europe’s most powerful royal courts.

Jamie Brittain and Abigail Wilson penned the script, and the main role of Queen Victoria is played by British actress Michele Dotrice.

The Royal Mob is a coproduction between A+E Networks UK, Sky and Nutopia. Ben Goold and Jane Root are executive producers. Kate Bullions is line producer.

The series will be broadcast on Sky History in November 2022.