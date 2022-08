VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Film Centre distributed 514,250 EUR in its second batch of grants in 2022. Ten projects in production received 332,400 EUR and 11 projects in development received 181,850 EUR.

The projects receiving production grants include one debut feature directed by Jonas Trukanas, one long documentary - Mariupolis 2 by the late Mantas Kvedaravičius, and the feature film Auksinė valanda, a Lithuanian minority coproduction directed by Liene Linde.

The grants were announced on 27 July 2022.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.