FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Lithuania Selects Pilgrims as Oscar Bid

VILNIUS: Laurynas Bareiša’s debut feature Pilgrims / Piligrimai has been selected as Lithuania’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Winner of the top prize for Best Film in the Orizzonti Competition of the Venice Film Festival 2021, Pilgrims tells the story of Indre and Paulis, who are travelling to the small town where his brother and her boyfriend was murdered a few years ago. They learn it is not as easy as expected to revisit the past.

The cast includes Gabija Bargailaite, Giedrius Kiela, Paulius Markevicius, Indre Patkauskaite, Jolanta Dapkunaite and Ieva Andrejevaitė.

The film was produced by After School with support from the Lithuanian Film Centre.

Pilgrims received four Silver Crane trophies at the Lithuanian Film Awards 2022 for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Laurynas Bareiša) and Best Actor (Giedrius Kiela).

REASON8 Films is handling the sales.